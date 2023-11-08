Steam - MASS EFFECT (9,6 Euro)

Hanzo
Medlem
Steam - MASS EFFECT (9,6 Euro)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition
med -84% rabatt på Steam.

Rean varar i ca. 30 timmar till.

Det var längesedan jag klicka så snabbt på köpknappen.
Du får alltså alla tre spelen, inklusive 40 DLCs samt att de är remastrade för att stödja 4k osv osv.

Go get it!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1328670/Mass_Effect_Legend...

Edit:
En hake: "Requires Third Party Account: EA Account"

Sur Apan
Medlem

Även om EA launcher finns i bakgrunden så är det sjukt värt det speciellt om inte spelat ME innan eller det var länge sedan.

100ish pistolas för den bästa sci-fi trilogin inom spel är en no brainer. Sen med lite moddar blir spelen en ännu trevligare upplevelse.

Hanzo
Medlem
Skrivet av Sur Apan:

Även om EA launcher finns i bakgrunden så är det sjukt värt det speciellt om inte spelat ME innan eller det var länge sedan.

100ish pistolas för den bästa sci-fi trilogin inom spel är en no brainer. Sen med lite moddar blir spelen en ännu trevligare upplevelse.

Mass Effect 1&2 är bland de bästa spel som finns!

Några tips på bra moddar?

Sur Apan
Medlem

Kolla in nexus mods finns en drös QOL moddar med saker som sparar tid i hissar, dialoger, göra MAKON körbar… skippa vissa delar som mest är tröttsamt efter flera genom spelningar som minigames vid hackning etc.

Bennii
Medlem

Galet bra trilogi. Spelade igenom hela legendary edition på Xbox en för inte så länge sen.

Fr0gg0.
Medlem

Fan, och jag som köpte det för €13 för ett halvår sedan typ. Kommer jag ha ångest över de 50kr jag förlorat.

