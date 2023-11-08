Steam - MASS EFFECT (9,6 Euro)
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
med -84% rabatt på Steam.
Rean varar i ca. 30 timmar till.
Det var längesedan jag klicka så snabbt på köpknappen.
Du får alltså alla tre spelen, inklusive 40 DLCs samt att de är remastrade för att stödja 4k osv osv.
Go get it!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1328670/Mass_Effect_Legend...
Edit:
En hake: "Requires Third Party Account: EA Account"
Även om EA launcher finns i bakgrunden så är det sjukt värt det speciellt om inte spelat ME innan eller det var länge sedan.
100ish pistolas för den bästa sci-fi trilogin inom spel är en no brainer. Sen med lite moddar blir spelen en ännu trevligare upplevelse.
Mass Effect 1&2 är bland de bästa spel som finns!
Några tips på bra moddar?
