Testa gärna: Board Game Society 🎲

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Hanzo
Medlem
Testa gärna: Board Game Society 🎲

Gamla trailern, finns en färskare på Steam-sidan

Vi på Jetebra Games har nyligen uppdaterat vårt demo till BGS. Vi skulle verkligen uppskatta om ni ville testa demon och dela era intryck med oss!

🎮 Digitalt sällskapsspel
🩸 För 1–4 spelare
⏲️ Speltid 20-60 min

Här finns Steam Demo

signatur

”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]

! Redigera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Heta nyheter Aktuella nyhetsdiskussioner
Nytt i forumet Aktiva diskussionstrådar
Aktiva
Obesvarade