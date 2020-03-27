“Den största förändringen i serien någonsin.”
Twittraren AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem, som tidigare har läckt Resident Evil-information som visat sig stämma, släpper nu nya rykten för oss att hantera bäst vi vill.
Kärnan i den den nya informationen är att ett helt nytt Resident Evil kommer att släppas 2021, och att det är något vi inte sett förut.
(1/3)Ah what the Hell, I'll tease a bit more about this 2021 RE game & then not talk deeper about it until a bit after RE3 is out. The 2021 RE game started development in late 2016, by the time it releases it'll have been in development for 4-4.5 years (been in dev at the moment— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 30, 2020
Spelet ska ha varit under utveckling mer än tre år, och det kommer att utannonseras inom kort. Det är mycket Resident Evil just nu, så det är svårt att hålla isär alla rykten, remasters, och nyheter. För något mer konkret, kolla in vår färska recension av Resident Evil 3-remaken.
for about for about 3-3.5 years). It's development is very similar to the original Resident Evil 3, not the remake, but I won't expand on what I mean by that until later. The announcement for it will be really soon, and it's by far the biggest departure the series has ever taken,— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 30, 2020