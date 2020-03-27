“Den största förändringen i serien någonsin.”

Twittraren AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem, som tidigare har läckt Resident Evil-information som visat sig stämma, släpper nu nya rykten för oss att hantera bäst vi vill.

Kärnan i den den nya informationen är att ett helt nytt Resident Evil kommer att släppas 2021, och att det är något vi inte sett förut.

Spelet ska ha varit under utveckling mer än tre år, och det kommer att utannonseras inom kort. Det är mycket Resident Evil just nu, så det är svårt att hålla isär alla rykten, remasters, och nyheter. För något mer konkret, kolla in vår färska recension av Resident Evil 3-remaken.

Jag gillar när serien prövar sina vingar. Det går inte alltid vägen, men både fyran och sjuan lyckades sjukt bra, och kändes ändå Resident Evil. idag 13:23 Fasta kameravinklar i ett open world spel låter inte så lyckat ;p Skämt åsido. Det svåra blir nog att få det att kännas som ett RE spel. idag 13:23 Är väl State of Decay? idag 13:19 Skulle vara som en dröm. idag 13:14 Open World RE! idag 13:11 Ska bli intressant att se. Jag gillar inte hur serien vänt sig från originalet. 7an var bra, men kändes inte som ett RE spel. idag 13:11
