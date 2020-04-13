Välkomstkommittén: inte så snälla Steam-recensioner.

Efter att ha varit exklusivt för Bethesda egna spelklient är nu Fallout 76 släppt på Steam och i samma veva fick spelet sin stora, gratis Wastelanders-uppdatering som bland annat introducerar NPC:er men också en hel del annat.

  • New Main Quest - Uncover the secrets of West Virginia by playing through an all-new main quest, starting from the moment you leave Vault 76.

  • Human NPCs - Befriend or betray new neighbors who have come to rebuild, and experience Appalachia through the eyes of its residents.

  • New Creatures and Gear - Take down newly mutated creatures finding their way to the region and earn the highest tier of weapons and armor.

  • Choices and Reputation - Alter the fates of those you meet with dialogue trees. Decisions affect your standing with each faction through an all-new reputation system.

  • Game Optimizations - Many optimization and interface improvements, including a new way to track your quests as you explore the wasteland.

Välkomstkommittén på Steam väntade inte direkt med ballonger och konfetti, istället är det många som redan kört spelet genom Bethesda Launcher (och därmed fått det gratis på Steam) som beklagar sig över spelet. Nu när NPC:er väl är på plats är den röda tråden privata servrar, många vill helt enkelt få spela ifred, utan att riskera att störa på andra spelare.

 Kommentarer
Jo, gamla Fallout var det mycket raiders i medans Fallout 76 var det mer monster och djur istället som man slogs mot. Alla ville ha human npcs. Fanns bara robotar och spöken som man jagade. idag 12:46 "Wastelanders" - Bethesda har fan ingen skam. Först kapa Fallout-franchisen och göra skitspel, och nu gå på nästa spel och sno namnet för en undertitel. Så jävla lågt. idag 12:45 Det har ju alltid funnits NPC's i spelet. idag 12:35 Världen är så stor så du träffar inte på så många spelare. Förutom på events då. Fast när man är low level så kommer det endel hög levlade snubbar till en. Men ofta vill dom bara ge bort free stuff. Kan också va så att en hittar ett asbra level 20 vapen... idag 12:24 det går å vara i fred med då kostar det istället, eller? permum skitet som kostar eller ? idag 12:23 Kan ge er lite tips, max reputation med raiders ger er Gauss minigun. Max rep med foundation ger er Gauss shotgun. Sen när man har plansen för alla vapen så behöver man legendary modules för att crafta legendary vapen eller armors. Finns inga legendary... idag 12:19 Dock är inte Fallout 76 PVP-Fokuserat, långt ifrån, slår du på "Pacifist" i Settings är det enbart om du tar över en Workshop du kan bli tvingad in i någon sorts PVP (om någon annan anfaller den Workshop du tagit). Dock kan man ju köra Nuclear Winter-lä... idag 12:13 Ja å där faller det hela för min del tyvärr. idag 12:10 Finns singleplayer i Fallout 76, fast få måste man ha Fallout first. idag 11:58 Tror att de ville ha ett Fallout med co-op, inte pvp fokuserat Fallout, som Bethesda mest troligen trodde alla ville ha. Personligen vill jag bara ha ett single player fallout, möjligen med val att switcha till co-op. idag 11:56
