Testa drygt 70 ännu ej släppta spel, så som Cris Tales och Destroy All Humans.
I skuggan av covid-19-pandemin togs togs mycket ifrån oss, så som E3, men istället för att sörja det vi gått miste om ser Xbox till att ersätta det med något nytt – och rentav bättre? Xbox Summer Game Fest ger oss mer än 70 demos av ännu ej släppta spel. Utan trängsel. Utan köer.
Allt du behöver göra är att varva igång din Xbox One och börja botanisera bland spelen. Du har dock inte all tid i världen för 27 juli tar festen slut och med den försvinner alla smakprov.
Vi uppmanas också hålla utkik under veckan efter ytterligare titlar att testa, men jag har redan blicken fäst vid Destroy All Humans, Cris Tales, Skatebird, Haven och... jo, jag hör. Här kan det vara värt att göra ett schema. Alla spel som hittills bekräftats för festen hittar du i listan längst ner. Xbox passar dock på att slå ett extra slag för femton titlar som nyss utannonserats till Xbox:
Japp, de här finns också att testa. Resten hittar du i rullgardinslistan under. Imorgon klockan 18 blir det ännu mer Xbox, då man kommer hålla ett digitalt event med "spel och inget annat".
9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Sobaka Studio)
A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher (Ask An Enemy Studios)
Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions)
Aniquilation (R-Next)
Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
Armed and Gelatinous (Three Flip Studios)
Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)
Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)
Bite the Bullet (Mega Cat Studios)
Book of Adventum (Dark Amber Softworks)
Cake Bash (High Tea Frog)
Chickens Madness (Vikong)
Clea (InvertMouse)
Cris Tales (Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK)
Curved Space (Only By Midnight Ltd.)
Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic)
Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)
Deleveled (ToasterFuel)
Destroy All Humans! (Black Forest Games)
Doodle God: Crime City Demo (JoyBits, Inc)
Dungeon and Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri inc.)
Dungeon Scavenger Inferno (Vidama Software)
Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)
Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe)
Fractal Space (Haze Games)
Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
Galacide (Puny Human)
Gauntlet Force: Rise of the Machines Demo (Forge Studios)
Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
Haven (The Game Bakers)
Helheim Hassle (Perfectly Paranormal)
Hellpoint (Cradle Games)
In the Valley of Death (stdio.gypsy)
Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)
Klang 2 (Tinimations)
Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)
Kova: AlphaLink (Black Hive Media)
KungFu Kickball (WhaleFood Games)
Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GrimTalin)
Lost Wing (BoxFrog Games)
Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)
Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
Momentus (Swerve Studios)
Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Indiesruption)
OkunoKA Madness (Caracal Games)
PHOGS! (Bit Loom)
Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)
Ponpu (Purple Tree Studio)
Projection: First Light (Shadowplay Studios)
Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
Re:Turn – One Way Trip (Red Ego Games)
Road to Guangdong (Just Add Oil)
Rover Wars: Battle for mars Demo (Sakari Games)
Sail Forth (David Evans Games)
ScourgeBringer (Flying Oak Games)
Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)
SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)
Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)
Solaroids: Prologue (DynF/X Digital)
Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)
Swim Out (Lozange Lab)
Swimsanity! (Decoy Games, LLC)
Tesla Force (10tons Ltd.)
The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)
The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)
The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)
The Last Cube (Improx Games)
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel Inc.)