Just nu pågår som bekant ett juridiskt krig mellan Epic Games och Apple, där Fortnite-studion vill tvinga fram en sänkning av den 30-procentiga andel som Iphone-bolaget tar för köpen via App Store. I ett pressmeddelande skriver Apple nu att detta kommer att ske, fast kanske inte på sättet som Epic vill. ¨
Med start från den 1 januari kommer kommer Apple bara ta hälften av intäkterna, 15 procent, från företag som tjänar mindre än 1 miljon dollar på App Store under ett år. Det gäller både app-köp och köp i appar.
While the comprehensive details will be released in early December, the essentials of the program’s participation criteria are easy and streamlined:
Existing developers who made up to $1 million in 2020 for all of their apps, as well as developers new to the App Store, can qualify for the program and the reduced commission.
If a participating developer surpasses the $1 million threshold, the standard commission rate will apply for the remainder of the year.
If a developer’s business falls below the $1 million threshold in a future calendar year, they can requalify for the 15 percent commission the year after.
Epic Games har såklart tjänat betydligt mer än detta. Enligt analysföretaget SensoryTower har Fortnite omsatt mellan 21 till 44 miljoner varje månad senaste åren och har passerat en miljard dollar i omsättning på telefoner. Det är därför svårt att inte tolka detta initiativ som en uppenbar känga mot Epic, och värdefull ammunition i rätten, då en del av studions argumentation byggts på att de inte bara gör detta för deras egen skull utan för alla app- och spelutvecklare.