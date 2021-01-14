Most planned core features of the game have been implemented. Single-player and multiplayer modes are fully functional and we have a separate dedicated server tool if you want a server running 24/7. There are currently five fully developed biomes out of a planned total of nine. There are about 280 different items (weapons, materials, armor etc) in the game, to be found or crafted by the player. We have around 120 building pieces, and about 35 different types of creatures including monsters, animals and bosses.

Feature-wise the game is about 75% complete and content-wise it is about 50% complete.