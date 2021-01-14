PC-lanseringen av Horizon: Zero Dawn blev inte strålande med Guerilla Games fortsätter att langa ut patchar och nu är spelet uppe i version 1.10. Enligt ändringslistan har två kraschbenägna buggar åtgärdas, både där en viss sorts input gjorts från spelarna. De har också korrigerat grafiska aspekter av spelet vilket bland annat innebär att man sparar upp till 250 MB grafikminne på polygonskyfflare från AMD.
De har också lagt alla grafiska inställningar i en textfil istället för binärt, vilket gör det enklare att finlira inställningar lite rappt samt kvickt.
PATCH NOTES
Crash Fixes
Crash fix for when players continuously pressed the windows key
Crash fix for when you press the LMB on the ESC button in the Benchmark Results
Performance Improvements
Fixed an issue which saves up to 250MB of VRAM on all AMD GPUs
Graphical Improvements
Fix for negative values in cubemap relighting shader (fixes for example the red graphical glitches in the Hades fight if you let the timer run out)
Fix for the graphics settings preset name not updating when you pressed Auto-Detect
Fix for the menu (and loading screen) being displayed at incorrect scale when changing AF in borderless mode
Fix for the resolution sometimes being too low in windowed mode
Fix for the errands quest list overlapping with tutorial quest list
Other Changes
Graphics settings are now stored in a text file instead of a binary file to facilitate easier tweaking