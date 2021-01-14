PATCH NOTES

Crash Fixes

Crash fix for when you press the LMB on the ESC button in the Benchmark Results

Crash fix for when players continuously pressed the windows key

Performance Improvements

Fixed an issue which saves up to 250MB of VRAM on all AMD GPUs

Graphical Improvements

Fix for negative values in cubemap relighting shader (fixes for example the red graphical glitches in the Hades fight if you let the timer run out)

Fix for the graphics settings preset name not updating when you pressed Auto-Detect

Fix for the menu (and loading screen) being displayed at incorrect scale when changing AF in borderless mode

Fix for the resolution sometimes being too low in windowed mode