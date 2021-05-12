Branschsajten Gamesindustry.biz korade för ett par veckor sedan de bästa publicisterna och kampanjerna inom indiespel, där bland annat svenska Coffee Stain och Raw Firy var nominerade för det förstnämnda. Bland annat vann Valve för bästa indiebutik och när Gabe Newell tog emot priset menade han att indiespel är grundstommen i branschen.
Independent game developers are the bedrock of our industry, for their willingness to take risks, for their innovation, and for their willingness to go places that the rest of us aren’t ready to go yet. We would not be where we are as an industry without them.
Du kan se hela showen nedan, den är bara en halvtimme men är ganska branschfokuserad. Newells tacktal väckte dock en fråga inom oss om hur stor andel indie- kontroa AAA-spel vi i communityt faktiskt konsumerar. Särskild AA-segmentet har ju växt otroligt senaste åren och visat att mångmiljonbudgetar verkligen inte är ett krav för att skapa fantastiska upplevelser.
Here is the full list of winners:
Community Management of the Year
Victoria Tran, Innersloth
PR & Marketing Campaign of the Year
Fall Guys
Investor of the Year
Kowloon Nights
Crowdfunding Campaign of the Year
Sea of Stars by Sabotage Studios
Unsigned Game of the Show
3rd Place: Thirsty Heroes (Bit by Bit Studios)
2nd Place: Hell is Others (Strelka Games)
1st Place: Harmony's Odyssey (MythicOwl)>
Publisher of the Year
Devolver Digital
Storefront of the Year
Steam
Special Recognition Award:
Wings