Natten samt Future Games Show har kommit och gått, och orkade du inte sitta uppe så har vi samlat alla trailers från showen nedan. Du kan slänga ett öga på den oklippta presentationen i sin helhet här.
Se även till att delta i omröstningen nedan för att sätta betyg på hela härligheten.
Instinction
Grow: Song of the Evertree
Jurassic World Evolution 2
Virtual Show Floor
E Sports Boxing Club
Hell Let Loose
Red Solstice 2: Survivors
Lake
Eldest Souls
Enlisted
Severed Steel
Future Hits Montage
Sonic Colors Ultimate
Starmancer
Keywe
DeathRun TV
Chernobylite
Team 17
Harold Halibut
Happy Game
Minute of Islands
Dying Light 2
OlliOlli World
Tails of Iron
Movie Games (David Jaffe)
XSEED Games
Batora Lost Haven
Two Point Campus
Project Ferocious
Warcry Challenges
Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View
Immortality