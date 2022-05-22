F1Ⓡ 22 will launch on July 1 with DLSS and ray-traced opaque reflections, ray-traced transparent reflections, ray-traced ambient occlusion, and ray-traced shadows.

Icarus will add NVIDIA Reflex support in June delivering lower latency and better responsiveness in game.

Deep Rock Galactic has been updated with DLSS and NVIDIA DLAA. Enabling NVIDIA DLSS will give gamers up to 60% more performance.

Loopmancer will support DLSS and ray-traced reflections when it launches this summer. With DLSS enabled performance jumps by over 2X when maxed out at 4K with ray tracing enabled.

Warstride Challenges is available now with DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex. With both enabled, you’ll boost your performance by 2X at 4K, and lower system latency by up to 53%.

LEAP will support DLSS when it comes to Early Access on June 1. DLSS delivers a performance upgrade of more than 2X in the game.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong is available now and gets a DLSS performance upgrade of more than 2X, so all GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs hit 60 FPS at 4K with settings maxed out.

Raji: An Ancient Epic launches May 24 and will support DLSS along with ray-traced reflections, ray-traced ambient occlusion, ray-traced shadows. NVIDIA DLSS boosts performance by up to 3X at 4K, and more than 2X at other resolutions, enabling you to experience Raji: An Ancient Epic in all its glory at over 60 FPS.

Turbo Sloths launches this Summer and will support DLSS along with ray-traced reflections, and ray-traced shadows, with DLSS boosting performance by more than 2X.

Propnight will upgrade to NVIDIA DLSS on May 24, boosting performance by up to 85% at 4K.

Hydroneer is available now with NVIDIA DLSS, and gets a performance boost of up to 50%, enabling every GeForce RTX gamer to play at 4K with max settings at over 60 FPS.

My Time At Sandrock will launch on May 26 with NVIDIA Reflex with a 34% reduction in latency.

Ghost has a DLSS upgrade available now that will boost performance by up to 70%, enabling every GeForce RTX gamer to experience and enjoy Ghost at its absolute best.