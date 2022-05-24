Daedalic och Nacon har äntligen spikat ett datum för The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, och releasen är drygt tre månader bort. 1 september släpps stealth-äventyret till diverse konsoler och pc. Till "diverse konsoler" hör dessvärre inte Switch, vars spelare får vänta till senare under 2022.
Sedan Gollum-spelet avtäcktes 2019 har informationen varit knapphändig, men vi fick en första gameplay-trailer förra våren och en mer filmisk variant i vintras (som du hittar alldeles undertill).
Äventyret utspelar sig mellan Hobbit-sagan och Härskarringen-trilogin, vilket gör att det får berätta sin egen historia och slipper fjättras vid bokbojor. J.R.R. Tolkiens arv ska dock bevaras:
...is the first video game to be born out of the new fellowship forged between Daedalic Entertainment and Middle-earth Enterprises, with scope for more new experiences in the future. This new title will remain true to the vision laid out in J.R.R Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and will also explore new events and details related to Gollum’s journey.