System Shock 3 ser ut att kunna gå ett sorgligt öde till mötes. Men! Vi har System Shock-remaken från Nightdive Studios att se fram emot. Under kvällens PC Gaming Show fick vi en ny trailer, plus snack med Warren Spector. Han har inte varit djupt inblandad, men haft en rådgivarroll.
SHODAN seems far too close to reality to me right now. I've worked on several games now where they have a predictive quality that I never could have predicted, and System Shock is one of them. SHODAN is right around the corner, near as I can tell. Let's just hope that she doesn't show up in as nasty a form as she did back in 1994.
Ett datum för System Shock-remaken...? Näpp!