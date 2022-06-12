Nattens Capcom-show bjöd på en hel del matnyttigt, bland annat nyheter om att Resident Evil Village ska få tredjepersonsperspektiv. Men en nygammal titel fick också uppmärksamhet - remaken på Resident Evil 4.
Visserligen var den en snabbtitt vi fick, men för fansen var dert en bekräftelse på att det faktiskt händer. Regissören Yasuhiro Anpo:
"The experience of being attacked by hordes of crazed ganado is truly an iconic moment from Resident Evil."
Producenten Yoshiaki Hirabayashi fortsatte:
"Leon arrives at a dense and dangerous forest. We want to nail the feeling of loneliness and fear of not knowing what lies ahead, even more so than the original. Of course, there will also be thrilling battles!"
Kolla in filmsnutten här nedan. Spelet släpps 24 mars 2023, till PC, Playstation och Xbox.