I veckan släpptes Resident Evil 2, 3 och 7 till Playstation 5 och Xbox Series X|S, detta samtidigt som Steam-versionen fick en så kallad "next-gen"-patch. Goda nyheter – om din dator klarar av de högre systemkraven, det vill säga. Efter "massiv spelar-feedback" har Capcom nämligen sett till att pc-folket kan upphäva den nya patchen, och återgå till förra versionen. De skriver på Steam:
Due to overwhelming community response, we've reactivated the previous version that does not include ray tracing and enhanced 3D audio.
Konsekvenser som Capcom kanske borde räknat med på förhand, men som nu av allt att döma har rättats till. Man bifogar också en liten steg för steg-guide med hur spelarna ska gå tillväga.
How to roll back to a previous version
1. Click LIBRARY in Steam client.
2. Right-click the game and select “”Properties…””
3. In the pop-up menu, select “”BETAS””
4. From the pull-down menu, select “”dx11_non-rt”” (Note: password not required)
5. Close the pop-up menu and let the Steam client auto-update the game
6. You should be able to launch the game normally once the update completes
7. Please note some of the in-game option settings will be reset as a result of the rollback process.
If you would like to update the game to the new version again, simply select “”None”” from the pull-down menu in Step 4 above.