I veckan släpptes Resident Evil 2, 3 och 7 till Playstation 5 och Xbox Series X|S, detta samtidigt som Steam-versionen fick en så kallad "next-gen"-patch. Goda nyheter – om din dator klarar av de högre systemkraven, det vill säga. Efter "massiv spelar-feedback" har Capcom nämligen sett till att pc-folket kan upphäva den nya patchen, och återgå till förra versionen. De skriver på Steam:

Konsekvenser som Capcom kanske borde räknat med på förhand, men som nu av allt att döma har rättats till. Man bifogar också en liten steg för steg-guide med hur spelarna ska gå tillväga.

How to roll back to a previous version

1. Click LIBRARY in Steam client.

2. Right-click the game and select “”Properties…””

3. In the pop-up menu, select “”BETAS””

4. From the pull-down menu, select “”dx11_non-rt”” (Note: password not required)

5. Close the pop-up menu and let the Steam client auto-update the game

6. You should be able to launch the game normally once the update completes

7. Please note some of the in-game option settings will be reset as a result of the rollback process.

If you would like to update the game to the new version again, simply select “”None”” from the pull-down menu in Step 4 above.