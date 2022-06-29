Atlus-titlar som Persona, Shin Megami Tensei och Catherine kan stå på tur att få grönt ljus av Sega för ett steg in i film- och tv-världen. Tidigare har man ju givit Sonic förtroendeet, och nu säger en producent att man även ser över fler serier som finns under Sega-paraplyet. Toru Nakahara:
"Atlus' worlds are filled with high drama, cutting-edge style and compelling characters. Stories like those from the Persona franchise really resonate with our fans and we see an opportunity to expand the lore like no one has seen - or played - before. Together, Sega and Atlus, are working to bring these stories and worlds to life through new mediums and for new audiences."
Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden och Persona 5 Royal är på väg till pc och Xbox, Switch och även PS5.