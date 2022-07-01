"The live event won’t be announced to players proactively. Instead, they will be immersed immediately in the consequences of wildfires on the outskirts of the map when booting the game,"

"The sky will be orange and there will be 'fire smoke' fog throughout the entire game because of wildfires, "players will be equipped with a gas mask by default, and part of the map won’t be accessible to players as it will be unbreathable ”due to wildfires close by."