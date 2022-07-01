Ubisoft planerar att använd sig av olika events i spelen för att lära oss om klimatkatastrofer. Enligt FNs websida Playing for the Planet kommer Ubisoft hjälpa till att inspirerar ungdomar att ta ansvar för klimatet och vår omgivning.
Tanken är att i spel som Riders Republic kan det skapas event som reflekterar skogsbränder (vilket har varit stora problem i USA senaste somrarna). Detta kan innebära att delar av kartan inte kommer att gå att spela på, himlen blir röd av elden och att även sikten påverkas av rök. Så här säger spelskaparna om eventen.
"The live event won’t be announced to players proactively. Instead, they will be immersed immediately in the consequences of wildfires on the outskirts of the map when booting the game,"
"The sky will be orange and there will be 'fire smoke' fog throughout the entire game because of wildfires, "players will be equipped with a gas mask by default, and part of the map won’t be accessible to players as it will be unbreathable ”due to wildfires close by."
Ett annat exempel är det kommande Skull & Bones, där kan de införa vad som till exempel händer om vi överfiskar haven efter hajar och hajfenor. Spelaren kommer då kunna hjälpa till att stoppa fiskandet och handeln med hajfenor i spelet.
"Like our current societal challenges, changes need to be collaborative, raise awareness, and encourage others to learn of and consider additional ecological causes that need attention,"
"In Ubisoft’s upcoming AAA title Skull & Bones, players spend a significant amount of time out at sea, in our oceans. As pirates fighting for survival, the ocean is their home, their world."
"Much like our own oceans, this world provides many resources to benefit them on their adventure but also opens the possibility of exploitation."
Vår miljö är ju förstås viktig, är detta rätta vägen att gå tror ni?