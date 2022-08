Earn and purchase Anniversary Loot Boxes throughout the event! Each Loot Box has a chance to contain items from past Anniversary and seasonal events; don’t wait too long to snag those skins you’ve been eyeing for the past year, though–Loot Boxes will no longer be available for sale after the end of the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event on August 30. However, you will still be able to earn standard loot boxes after the end of the event.*

*Loot Boxes will open automatically before the launch of Overwatch 2. Terms on use of Overwatch virtual currency in Overwatch 2 apply.