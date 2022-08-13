Steam Update: I'm sorry to say that we have to delay our launch on Steam. There was some unforeseen issues with this process that we did not anticipate, not having gone through this before. I do not have an ETA at the moment on when we will launch. Best case is next week, possibly up to two weeks. On behalf of the entire staff, I am very sorry for this inconvenience. In the mean time, we will replace our token purchase sale on PayPal and do some events and giveaways in game on H/L. I will start a KoT here on both servers now, and we will run more tomorrow. Thanks for your patience and support!"