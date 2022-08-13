19 år efter ur-premiären skulle Ashen Empires äntligen släppas på Steam. Men i sista stund upptäckte utvecklarna att de inte hade förberett allt, och de tvingades skjuta fram premiären. Vilket väl ändå får betecknas som ofrivillig komik.
På Discord säger utvecklarna att de snabbt hoppas få ordning på saker och ting, och att det troligen släpps senast nästa vecka. Men inget är skrivet i sten. Det skriver MMORPG.
Steam Update: I'm sorry to say that we have to delay our launch on Steam. There was some unforeseen issues with this process that we did not anticipate, not having gone through this before. I do not have an ETA at the moment on when we will launch. Best case is next week, possibly up to two weeks. On behalf of the entire staff, I am very sorry for this inconvenience. In the mean time, we will replace our token purchase sale on PayPal and do some events and giveaways in game on H/L. I will start a KoT here on both servers now, and we will run more tomorrow. Thanks for your patience and support!"
Ashen Empires är äldre än World of Warcraft, och det sportar 2d-grafik. Old-school på riktigt. Det är free to play, och om du inte orkar invänta Steam-premiären kan du plocka hem det med installers och annat från den här lika retrodoftande hemsidan.