To coincide with the launch, a new content bundle will be available for Steam players: the Guild Wars 2 Complete Collection. Priced at £86.97 [99,97 euro], the bundle lets players experience all three expansions (Heart of Thorns, Path of Fire, End of Dragons), and all five seasons of the game’s episodic Living World that bridge the gap between the game’s main narrative arcs. The Complete Collection contains the first 10 years of Guild Wars 2 in one amazing package, from the first steps into its epic virtual world all the way to the explosive climax of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons.