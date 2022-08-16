Snart 10-åriga Guild Wars 2 släpps på Steam nästa vecka. Den 23 augusti kan du lägga till den hyllade MMORPG-titeln i ditt Steam-bibliotek, och den är - förstås - prenumerationsfri.
Steam-versionen körs på samma servrar som det vanliga spelet, och det är gratis att spela grundspelet. Om du vill få tillgång till allt erbjuds en Guild Wars 2: Complete Collection för knappt 100 euro (cirka 1 000 kr), med allt innehåll som släpps sen start. Spelet får också stöd för diverse Twitch-funktioner.
To coincide with the launch, a new content bundle will be available for Steam players: the Guild Wars 2 Complete Collection. Priced at £86.97 [99,97 euro], the bundle lets players experience all three expansions (Heart of Thorns, Path of Fire, End of Dragons), and all five seasons of the game’s episodic Living World that bridge the gap between the game’s main narrative arcs. The Complete Collection contains the first 10 years of Guild Wars 2 in one amazing package, from the first steps into its epic virtual world all the way to the explosive climax of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons.
Guld Wars 2 begår Steam-premiär klockan 21 svensk tid tisdag den 23 augusti. Håll koll på Steam-sidan för mer info.