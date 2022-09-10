Ubisoft har släppt en första gameplay-trailer för The Division: Heartland, free to play-liret som tillkännagavs våren 2021. I filmen får vi en glimt av Silver Creek, en småstadx på USA:s landsbygd där du krigar mot såväl pandemi som mänskliga motståndare i denna lagbaserade shooter.
This standalone free-to-play The Division game introduces new playable characters in a rural setting, far from the events in New York and Washington D.C. Silver Creek was once a pleasant town in the American Midwest, but it was left in ruins following the spread of the Dollar Flu. Players will take on the role of loyal Division agents from across the nation responding to a call for help. Fighting alongside and against other trained agents, players will explore the secrets of Silver Creek and provide hope to what remains of small-town America.
Heartland ska släppas till pc, konsoler och i molnet under 2022 eller 2023, berättar pressreleasen. Någon form av tidiga tester kommer genomföras, och är du sugen att delta kan du anmäla intresse på thedivisiongame.com.