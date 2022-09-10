This standalone free-to-play The Division game introduces new playable characters in a rural setting, far from the events in New York and Washington D.C. Silver Creek was once a pleasant town in the American Midwest, but it was left in ruins following the spread of the Dollar Flu. Players will take on the role of loyal Division agents from across the nation responding to a call for help. Fighting alongside and against other trained agents, players will explore the secrets of Silver Creek and provide hope to what remains of small-town America.