Pack #1: Great Negotiators Pack

Test your diplomacy skills with the Great Negotiators Pack, including Abraham Lincoln (United States), Queen Mbande Nzinga (Kongo), and Sultan Saladin (Arabia).

Pack #2: Great Commanders Pack

Lead your troops to victory with the Great Commanders Pack, including Tokugawa (Japan), Nader Shah (Persia)***, and Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire)****.

Pack #3: Rulers of China Pack

Establish some new dynasties with the Rulers of China Pack, including Yongle, Qin Shi Huang the Unifier, and Wu Zetian.

Pack #4: Rulers of the Sahara Pack

Revisit the cradle of humanity with the Rulers of the Sahara Pack, including Ramses (Egypt), Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt), King Sundiata Keita (Mali)****.

Pack #5: Great Builders Pack

Rebuild the world better than ever with the Great Builders Pack, including Theodora (Byzantines)*****, Sejong (Korea)******, and Ludwig II (Germany).

Pack #6: Ruler of England Pack

Fill out your growing collection of monarchs with the Rulers of England Pack, including Elizabeth I (England), Varangian Harald Hadrada (Norway), and Victoria (England).

*** Requires Persia & Macedon Scenario Pack to play

**** Requires Gathering Storm expansion to play

***** Requires New Frontier Pass and Byzantium & Gaul Pack to play

****** Requires Rise & Fall expansion to play