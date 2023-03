"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes.

Lance was best known for his roles in “The Wire,” “Bosch," Netflix’s “Resident Evil” and the John Wick films.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown.

Lance will be greatly missed.

Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."