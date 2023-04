“To gun enthusiasts, knife collectors, and lovers of weapons of any and all kinds,”

“here’s your ticket to the gun show! Specifically a ticket to be redeemed at the Merchant’s shop.

“With this, you’ll have access to a weapon’s exclusive upgrade at any time, regardless of the weapon’s level. Not only that, but once unlocked, the upgrade itself is free of charge!

“This item will be added to the Treasures menu and will be available across all of your saved data.”