Bandai Namco tvingas flytta fram MMO-actionspelet Blue Protocol till 2024. Det var tänkt att släppas här redan i år, men det senaste beskedet är att vi i väst får vänta. Däremot släpps spelet i Japan redan den 14 juni.
Our planned release window is moving to 2024 as we work toward launching Blue Protocol in the West across PC, Xbox X|S, and PlayStation 5. With continued efforts to localize the deeply immersive stories and build the infrastructure needed to engage in multiplayer adventures and massive online raids against towering monsters, we’re working hard to ensure the best possible experience for our players at launch.
Däremot blir det betatestning i år någon gång. Denna blir sluten och i nuläget är det bara pc som gäller (spelet släpps som synes även till PS5 och Xbox Series). Om du är intresserad slänger du in en ansökan och håller tummarna.