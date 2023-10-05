Alan Wake 2 släpps snart och Remedy har redan berättat att lillebror Xbox (Series S) kommer sakna möjligheten att köra Alan Wake 2 i 60 fps. 60 fps blir något exklusivt för Series X och Playstation 5.
Detta kommer i bakvattnet av Larians Baldur’s Gate 3 och hur de beskrivit problemen runt just Xbox Series S. Xbossen Phil Spencer har insisterat på att spelen ska ha samma funktioner när de lanseras på båda konsolerna. I Baldur’s Gate 3s fall har det i alla fall slutat med att Series S-versionen kommer sakna möjligheten att köra samarbetsläget i delat skärm.
Under en Dev-intervju på IGN berättar Thomas Puha från Remedy om problemen runt utvecklingen av Alan Wake 2 på Series S.
“Series S, the CPU is pretty much the same as on Series X,”
“But the GPU is an issue. It really is. And then, having less memory is a pretty big problem. And we often get, ‘okay, you make PC games, surely you know how to scale.’ Well, memory is not a problem on PC. It really isn’t. And that’s one of the struggles when you talk about resolution and framerate. It’s just not enough to drop the resolution heavily. That’s what we’re doing on the S and we’re really, really working hard to make sure the visual quality still holds up.”
“People accept that on a weaker PC the visuals are not going to be as good and your framerate’s not going to be as good. There’s a massive difference on Series S and Series X GPU. And sure, people can mention this game did this so well and all that, and every game is different, and every developer is different. But you can’t have the best of both worlds. You gotta choose where you’re gonna focus.”
Hela intervjun finns att lyssna på här nedan.
Uppenbarligen verkar det som om Series S är ett problem för utvecklarna. I tid med att spelen blir mer avancerade kommer gissningsvis problemen bara fortsätta. Vi får se om Microsoft kommer fortsätta låta utvecklarna göra avkall på funktioner mellan Xbox-versionerna så som Larian gjorde med Baldur’s Gate 3.