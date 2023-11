"This is without a doubt the single worst and most insulting CoD campaign I have ever played, and everyone who worked on this portion of the game should be ashamed of themselves for sending it out, and ACTIVISION THEMSELVES should be ashamed for doing this to the franchise,"

"You've completely shit on all of the OG characters AND the new ones. I honestly preferred WWII's campaign, and that one SUCKED.

"Feels like all they care about is focusing on developing a new warzone map and shoving every experience into it."