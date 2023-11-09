Golden joystick Awards 2023 gick av stapeln i fredags. Galan live-streamades från London och är inne på sitt 41:a år. Under eventet uppmärksammades förstås alla fantastiska spel som vi fått ta del av under året, men även talangerna vi har inom spelindustrin.

I år var det Larians Baldur’s Gate 3 som dominerade galan. Larians rollspel slog nämligen rekord och tog hem hela sju gyllene joystickar däribland den prestigefulla ”Ultimate Game of the Year”. Här nedan följer listan över alla vinnare i de olika kategorierna.

• Best Storytelling - Baldur's Gate 3

• Still Playing Award - No Man's Sky

• Best Visual Design - Baldur's Gate 3

• Studio of the Year - Larian Studios

• Best Game Expansion - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

• Best Indie Game - Sea of Stars

• Best VR Game - Horizon Call of the Mountain

• Best Multiplayer Game - Mortal Kombat 1

• Best Audio - Final Fantasy XVI

• Best Game Trailer - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

• Best Streaming Game - Valorant

• Best Game Community - Baldur's Gate 3

• Best Gaming Hardware - PSVR 2

• Breakthrough Award - Coccoon / Geometric Interactive

• Critics' Choice Award - Alan Wake II

• Best Lead Performer - Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

• Best Supporting Performer - Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3

• Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

• PC Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

• Xbox Game of the Year - Starfield

• PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil 4

• Most Wanted Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

• UGOTY - Baldur's Gate 3