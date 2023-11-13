En ny patch till rallyliret EA Sports WRC är släppt, och en viktig grej den tar sig an är att minska (eller förhoppningsvis eliminera) de mikrohack som vissa pc-spelare drabbats av.
Problemet beror på att shaders inte komplieras rätt, vilket gör att spelet hackar till ibland. För övrigt ett vanligt problem för spel med Unreal Engine. Men den här nya patchen (version 1.3.0) tar alltså tag i shader-problematiken.
Utöver det förbättrar patchen prestandan, fixar kraschproblem, förbättrar stödet för diverse Fanatec-rattar och tar hand om lite buggar. Patchen lanserades klockan 12 i dag, och ska således finnas att plocka hem när du läser dessa rader.
Ändringslistan:
Key Fixes
Updated shader compilation to support seasonal variants, to further reduce the possibility of stutter on PC.
Updated shader compilation to support weather variants, to further reduce the possibility of stutter on PC.
Made multiple stability and performance improvements across the game on all platforms.
AI
Fixed an issue where AI damage and mishaps occurred too frequently.
Co-Driver
Adjusted Co-Driver call timings for the “Earliest”, “Earlier” and “Normal” settings, to deliver pace notes earlier.
Crash Fixes
Fixed an issue where the game would crash while joining a Quick Play Multiplayer lobby.
Fixed an issue where the game would crash while waiting in the pause menu at Scandia.
Fixed an issue where the game would crash while completing a Season of Career after winning the WRC2 Championship.
Graphics & Visuals
Fixed an issue where brightness in interior views was either over or underexposed in certain conditions at Mexico.
Fixed an issue where brightness in interior views was either over or underexposed in certain conditions at Scandia.
Fixed an issue where brightness in interior views was either over or underexposed in certain conditions at Sweden.
Input Devices
Fixed an issue where framerate would be negatively impacted by the number of peripherals connected to a player’s PC.
Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2 V2.
Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1® Esports V2.
Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec CSL DD with the Fanatec CSL Elite Steering Wheel McLaren GT3 V2.
Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec CSL Elite Wheel Base.
Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec GT DD Pro with the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2 V2.
Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec Podium Hub.
Locations
Made a number of performance improvements and optimisations to Finland, including reducing the possibility of screen tearing.
Made a number of performance improvements and optimisations to Japan, including reducing the possibility of screen tearing.
Made a number of performance improvements and optimisations to Kenya, including reducing the possibility of screen tearing.
Made a number of performance improvements and optimisations to Mediterraneo, including reducing the possibility of screen tearing.
Made a number of performance improvements and optimisations to Mexico, including reducing the possibility of screen tearing.
Fixed an issue where wet surfaces were using dry weather physics at Oceania.
Options & Settings
Changed the default Graphics settings for Reflections to Medium, when using High or Ultra graphics presets, to reduce CPU throttling (note: does not overwrite custom selected settings).
Server Connectivity
Fixed an issue which caused players to receive error CE-108255-1 when connecting to EA servers.
UDP
Fixed an issue where End, Pause and Resume telemetry channels were being re-sent every frame.
User Interface & HUD
Fixed an issue where split timings were comparing driver performance to the overall stage winner, and not the current stage leader.