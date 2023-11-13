Key Fixes

Made multiple stability and performance improvements across the game on all platforms.

Updated shader compilation to support weather variants, to further reduce the possibility of stutter on PC.

Updated shader compilation to support seasonal variants, to further reduce the possibility of stutter on PC.

AI

Fixed an issue where AI damage and mishaps occurred too frequently.

Co-Driver

Adjusted Co-Driver call timings for the “Earliest”, “Earlier” and “Normal” settings, to deliver pace notes earlier.

Crash Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash while completing a Season of Career after winning the WRC2 Championship.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash while waiting in the pause menu at Scandia.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash while joining a Quick Play Multiplayer lobby.

Graphics & Visuals

Fixed an issue where brightness in interior views was either over or underexposed in certain conditions at Sweden.

Fixed an issue where brightness in interior views was either over or underexposed in certain conditions at Scandia.

Fixed an issue where brightness in interior views was either over or underexposed in certain conditions at Mexico.

Input Devices

Fixed an issue where framerate would be negatively impacted by the number of peripherals connected to a player’s PC.

Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2 V2.

Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1® Esports V2.

Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec CSL DD with the Fanatec CSL Elite Steering Wheel McLaren GT3 V2.

Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec CSL Elite Wheel Base.

Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec GT DD Pro with the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2 V2.