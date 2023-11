Gaming will remain a key aspect of DreamHack Stockholm, and its location in the heart of Sweden aims to attract visitors from across the country and Europe. Front and center are the attendees themselves as they dive into the immersive experience, engage with their favorite content creators, play games with or against each other, and immerse themselves in various esports competitions, both as players and spectators, as the festival celebrates all corners of the industry. Amongst all of this, the world-famous LAN party will, of course, also be featured in a dedicated hall of its own.