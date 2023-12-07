Mörka besked igen för skräckfantaster: Alone in the Dark-nystarten försenas – igen.
Istället för premiär i januari siktar man på att släppas skräckisen den 20 mars, skriver utgivaren THQ Nordic. Motiveringen är fin: man vill undvika att personalen tvingas stressa och jobba övertid under jul. Som bonus får de mer tid för att putsa spelet till önskat skick.
The well-being of the teams is a top priority, and both companies want to avoid any potential crunch over the Christmas holidays. Furthermore, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive want to ensure that the game not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the community, especially with the outstanding performances of Hollywood stars David and Jodie as the main protagonists.
Den förra förseningen meddelades i september, och då flyttades spelet från oktober till januari. Då var skälet att man ville slippa brottas med stortitlar som släpptes då (t.ex. Alan Wake 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Super Mario Bros Wonder). Också det begripligt. Nu får vi hoppas att de inte hittar nya hot mot sitt spel framåt senvintern.