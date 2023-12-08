Konkurrensen om The Game Awards största pris, Game of the Year, var hård. Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder och The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom konkurrerade om utmärkelsen, men i slutänden blev det årets rollspelsgigant som gick segrande ur striden.
Baldur's Gate 3 från Larian fick äran, och priset mottogs av bland annat en rustningsklädd Sven Wincke. På FZ fick spelet givetvis en 5:a i betyg, och spelet har mottagit hyllningar från alla hörn och kanter sedan det släpptes.
Baldur's Gate 3 vann totalt fem kategorier, och är därmed galans mesta segrare. Alan Wake 2 fick tre priser, medan Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stannade på två.
Alla vinnare i Game Awards 2023
Game of the year
Baldur's Gate 3
Player's voice
Baldur's Gate 3
Best game direction
Alan Wake 2
Best narrative
Alan Wake 2
Best art direction
Alan Wake 2
Best score and music
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best audio design
Hif-i Rush
Best performance
Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
Innovation in accessibility
Forza Motorsport
Games for impact
Tchia
Best ongoing
Cyberpunk 2077
Best community support
Baldur's Gate 3
Best independent game
Sea of Stars
Best debut indie game
Cocoon
Best mobile game
Honkai: Star Rail
Best VR/AR
Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Best action game
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
Best action/adventure
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
Baldur's Gate 3
Best fighting game
Street Fighter 6
Best family
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best sim/strategy
Pikmin 4
Best sports/racing
Forza Motorsport
Best multiplayer
Baldur's Gate 3
Best adaption
The Last of Us (HBO)
Most anticipated game
Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
Best esports game
Valorant
Best esports athlete
Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
Best esports team
Evil Geniuses
Best esports coach
Christine "Potter" Chi
Best esports event
2023 League of Legends World Champtionship
Content creator of the year
Ironmouse