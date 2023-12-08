Konkurrensen om The Game Awards största pris, Game of the Year, var hård. Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder och The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom konkurrerade om utmärkelsen, men i slutänden blev det årets rollspelsgigant som gick segrande ur striden.

Baldur's Gate 3 från Larian fick äran, och priset mottogs av bland annat en rustningsklädd Sven Wincke. På FZ fick spelet givetvis en 5:a i betyg, och spelet har mottagit hyllningar från alla hörn och kanter sedan det släpptes.

Baldur's Gate 3 vann totalt fem kategorier, och är därmed galans mesta segrare. Alan Wake 2 fick tre priser, medan Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stannade på två.

Alla vinnare i Game Awards 2023