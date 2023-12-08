Konkurrensen om The Game Awards största pris, Game of the Year, var hård. Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder och The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom konkurrerade om utmärkelsen, men i slutänden blev det årets rollspelsgigant som gick segrande ur striden.

Baldur's Gate 3 från Larian fick äran, och priset mottogs av bland annat en rustningsklädd Sven Wincke. På FZ fick spelet givetvis en 5:a i betyg, och spelet har mottagit hyllningar från alla hörn och kanter sedan det släpptes.

Baldur's Gate 3 vann totalt fem kategorier, och är därmed galans mesta segrare. Alan Wake 2 fick tre priser, medan Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stannade på två.

Alla vinnare i Game Awards 2023

Game of the year

Baldur's Gate 3

Player's voice

Baldur's Gate 3

Best game direction

Alan Wake 2

Best narrative

Alan Wake 2

Best art direction

Alan Wake 2

Best score and music

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best audio design

Hif-i Rush

Best performance

Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)

Innovation in accessibility

Forza Motorsport

Games for impact

Tchia

Best ongoing

Cyberpunk 2077

Best community support

Baldur's Gate 3

Best independent game

Sea of Stars

Best debut indie game

Cocoon

Best mobile game

Honkai: Star Rail

Best VR/AR

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Best action game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Best action/adventure

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur's Gate 3

Best fighting game

Street Fighter 6

Best family

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best sim/strategy

Pikmin 4

Best sports/racing

Forza Motorsport

Best multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3

Best adaption

The Last of Us (HBO)

Most anticipated game

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Best esports game

Valorant

Best esports athlete

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok

Best esports team

Evil Geniuses

Best esports coach

Christine "Potter" Chi

Best esports event

2023 League of Legends World Champtionship

Content creator of the year

Ironmouse