“We’re aware that many of you are eagerly awaiting our next patch, for bug fixes and gameplay improvements, especially the Mutator changes. We’re excited to get those changes into the game, and we’re hard at work getting them ready. Our main focus right now is getting the whole game ready to receive our free Season 1 Update this month, which includes the new playable character Joker, as well as new gear, environments, and more. As a result we won’t be releasing a patch next week as we dedicate ourselves to testing fixes and making sure they’re ready for implementation.”