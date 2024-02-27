Nästa vecka var det tänkte att Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League skulle få en patch för att rensa buggar, men även fixa andra saker i spelet. Rocksteady har dock bestämt sig för att skippa patchen och i stället fokusera på den kommande första säsongen på säsongspasset.
Så här skriver de på spelets hemsida.
“We’re aware that many of you are eagerly awaiting our next patch, for bug fixes and gameplay improvements, especially the Mutator changes. We’re excited to get those changes into the game, and we’re hard at work getting them ready. Our main focus right now is getting the whole game ready to receive our free Season 1 Update this month, which includes the new playable character Joker, as well as new gear, environments, and more. As a result we won’t be releasing a patch next week as we dedicate ourselves to testing fixes and making sure they’re ready for implementation.”
Det är oklart om tanken är att patchen blir inbakad i säsongsuppdateringen eller om den helt enkelt bara kommer senare. Den som lever får se.