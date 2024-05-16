Microsoft planerar att släppa fler egna spel till Playstation, hävdar Windows Central. Tidigare i år har man släppt Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment och Grounded till konkurrentkonsolen, och i en artikel som kritiserar Microsoft för att jaga kortsiktiga vinster utan att tänka på de långsiktiga konsekvenserna hävdas att det redan finns en strategi för att lansera fler.
Internt kallas detta projekt "Latitude". Artikelförfattaren Jez Corden ska ha hört att Microsofts ledning trycker på för att det inte ska finnas några gränser, eller "röda linjer", för vilka spel som kan släppas till Playstation. Det antyds att Halo, Gears och Forza kan komma på tal.
The plan to move Xbox games to other platforms is codenamed "Latitude" internally, and I know there's debate and unease at Microsoft about whether or not this is a good idea. More upcoming Microsoft-owned games slated for PlayStation are already being developed. [...]
From what I've heard, Microsoft is pushing for no "red line" for what games could come to PlayStation, and it all revolves around Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood's mandate to increase every department's margins.
Corden menar att den här strategin är kortsiktig och kan få följden att Microsoft tar bort skälet att köpa en Xbox för att spela Xbox-spel.
Like many of Microsoft's other recent strategies, pursuing this strategy is a short-term margin booster with long-term consequences. Yes, the industry is struggling, and Microsoft isn't the only hardware manufacturer that has seen declines. But destroying the foundational reason to buy an Xbox isn't the answer you give if you do care about the long-term.
Den 9 juni hålls/sänds den årliga Xbox Games Showcase-showen. Det spekuleras i att vi får se Dragon Age: Dreadwolf och Gears of War 6 där. Och fler Xbox-spel till Playstation..?