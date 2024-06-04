I nästa uppdatering till Cult of the Lamb kommer det läggas till ett samarbete i soffläget-format där ena spelaren är ett lamm och den andra en get. Med en kompis eller familjemedlem kommer man alltså kunna grottkräla, döda kättare och leda lammsekten tillsammans.
"Experience the entire Cult of the Lamb campaign in local co-op, with one player inhabiting the role of the Lamb and the other taking on the mantle of the Goat. Enjoy new two-player twists on existing mini-games like fishing and knucklebones, and choose from a selection of corrupted weapons, tarot cards, curses, and relics as you embark on co-op crusades."
Uppdateringen kommer vara helt gratis och gå under det passande namnet Unholy Alliance. Releasedatum är den 12:e augusti och formaten är PS5/4, Xbox Series, Switch och PC.