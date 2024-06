“To clarify any confusion, I aim for this game to become an entirely original creation with unique assets and ideas,"

“I'm using ‘Minecraft Beta 1.7.3’ merely as a game design reference to develop the game engine. There won't be a release until all content is original.”

“Once my game engine is sufficiently developed, all Minecraft assets and gameplay mechanics will be removed and replaced with original content as soon as possible,”

“If you're expecting a Minecraft clone, this game is not for you. The main goal is to be a better survival/exploration game than Minecraft.”