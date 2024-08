“Alien: Isolation was kind of what made me see that Alien could truly be terrifying and done well today.”

“I played it a few years after it came out. Don't Breathe was coming out. Or was I waiting for Don't Breathe to come out, and I was playing the game. That's why, at the time, I was like, 'Fuck, if I could do anything, I would love to do Alien and scare the audience again with that creature and those environments.' I was playing, and realizing how terrifying Alien could be if you take it back to that tone."