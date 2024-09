“Players are finding more value in engaging with us in other ways that allow them to live our community values of making Xbox a place where everyone can have fun—including programs like Fanfest, Xbox Insider Program, and Rewards with Xbox,” today’s statement says. “Thanks to the work of this group, the chance for players to experience the joy of gaming is more global and inclusive than ever—and we believe that now is the right moment to bring the learnings and values of the Ambassador community into all of our player engagement programs.”