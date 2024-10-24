"I quit my job. I poured all my resources and everything into setting the company up. And it just grew legs from there.

We then got people from the boxing industry involved. And then people from the games industry... which was a lot harder, to be fair. Because here I was saying that we were going to make this huge boxing game, but I have zero experience, zero budget... it just sounds like a bit like a crazy pipedream."

"There hasn't been a boxing game in 12 to 13 years. The way we've done Early Access and built our community, and the numbers we were seeing... I was hoping for a pretty good launch.

But this is my very first time. I have no benchmarks to compare this against. I could act like a spoiled brat and go 'a million's a million, what does that even mean?' But in real terms, I know it's a pretty incredible achievement for an indie studio's first title. And we've gone above our forecasts that the publisher had."