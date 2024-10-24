Boxningsspelet Undisputed släpptes förra veckan från Steel City. Enligt undertecknad är spelet ett bra försök, men att det även känns att det inte är någon AAA-produktion. Innerst inne så fanns det ändå hopp om att spelet skulle sälja så Steel City kan fortsätta utveckla boxningsspel.
Det positiva är att utvecklarna nu berättar att spelet sålt över deras egna förväntningar. Studiochefen Ash Habib berättar för Gameindustry.biz om projektet och hur mycket han själv har offrat.
"I quit my job. I poured all my resources and everything into setting the company up. And it just grew legs from there.
We then got people from the boxing industry involved. And then people from the games industry... which was a lot harder, to be fair. Because here I was saying that we were going to make this huge boxing game, but I have zero experience, zero budget... it just sounds like a bit like a crazy pipedream."
"There hasn't been a boxing game in 12 to 13 years. The way we've done Early Access and built our community, and the numbers we were seeing... I was hoping for a pretty good launch.
But this is my very first time. I have no benchmarks to compare this against. I could act like a spoiled brat and go 'a million's a million, what does that even mean?' But in real terms, I know it's a pretty incredible achievement for an indie studio's first title. And we've gone above our forecasts that the publisher had."
Det är kul och höra att något faktiskt överstigit förväntningarna och detta innebär ju att chansen på en uppföljare också är större. Kanske sätter det även liten eld i baken på EA så vi får ett nytt Fight Night också?