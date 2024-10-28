"It's about a woman, Lisa Rogan, who's attempting to rescue her father. And it's also about Daniel Curien, who's the son of the man who caused this mutant outbreak in the first place and who has to deal with the sins of the father," Anderson said."

"My approach will be to reflect what this hyper-immersive, kinetic video game is, which is why Zack Snyder took these creatures and made them fast moving... This is a full-on terror ride. It's different than what we did with Resident Evil, where there were lots of traps and puzzles and things to be figured out. House of the Dead is at heart a light rail shooter game, so it drags you straight into the middle of the action."