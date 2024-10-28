Efter många år av rätt mediokra filmadaptioner av olika spel så lyckades Mario (och delvis Sonic) vända trenden. Paul WS Anderson har dock haft sin Resident Evil-filmer med Mila Jovic i huvudrollen som en stående följetång. Filmerna skulle väl beskriva att gå från helt ok till att vara rätt usla, men det kan man också räkna med efter sex uppföljare. Vår kära Paul har dock inte get upp skräcken och zombierna utan ska nu försöka sig på en filmadaption av House of the Dead. Så här säger Paul till Deadline.
"It's about a woman, Lisa Rogan, who's attempting to rescue her father. And it's also about Daniel Curien, who's the son of the man who caused this mutant outbreak in the first place and who has to deal with the sins of the father," Anderson said."
"My approach will be to reflect what this hyper-immersive, kinetic video game is, which is why Zack Snyder took these creatures and made them fast moving... This is a full-on terror ride. It's different than what we did with Resident Evil, where there were lots of traps and puzzles and things to be figured out. House of the Dead is at heart a light rail shooter game, so it drags you straight into the middle of the action."
Låter House of the Dead som film bekant? Jo, det har faktiskt kommit en film tidigare som gjordes av Uwe Boll. Filmen var dock så usel att den antagligen fick zombierna att vakna till liv på riktigt så en ny adaption kan ju inte bli sämre…eller?