Pris till GTA VI. Det lär bli fler...

Grand Theft Auto VI släpps inte förrän nästa höst, men utmärkelser vinner det redan. Under Golden Joystick Awards utsågs spelet till det mest efterlängtade och känslan är att det inte är sista gången det händer. Rockstars David Manley tog emot priset. I tacktalet var han sparsam med konkreta nyheter men teasar att Rockstar arbetar på "häpnadsväckande saker".

Det är en ära att få stå här uppe och ta emot detta pris å allas vägnar. Jag önskar att fler av oss kunde vara här. Tack så mycket allihopa, och ja, det kommer mer framöver.

Retstickor! Gissningsvis får GTA VI ta emot samma pris under Game Awards i december.

Tyngsta priset – "Ultimate Game of the Year" – under Golden Joystick Awards gick till Black Myth Wukong. Det fick totalt två priser. Helldivers 2 och Final Fantasy VII Rebirth vann dock fler priser; fyra var. Astro Bot vann två priser och Shadow of the Erdtree blev årets expansion.