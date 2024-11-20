Pris till GTA VI. Det lär bli fler...

Grand Theft Auto VI släpps inte förrän nästa höst, men utmärkelser vinner det redan. Under Golden Joystick Awards utsågs spelet till det mest efterlängtade och känslan är att det inte är sista gången det händer. Rockstars David Manley tog emot priset. I tacktalet var han sparsam med konkreta nyheter men teasar att Rockstar arbetar på "häpnadsväckande saker".

Det är en ära att få stå här uppe och ta emot detta pris å allas vägnar. Jag önskar att fler av oss kunde vara här. Tack så mycket allihopa, och ja, det kommer mer framöver.

Retstickor! Gissningsvis får GTA VI ta emot samma pris under Game Awards i december.

Tyngsta priset – "Ultimate Game of the Year" – under Golden Joystick Awards gick till Black Myth Wukong. Det fick totalt två priser. Helldivers 2 och Final Fantasy VII Rebirth vann dock fler priser; fyra var. Astro Bot vann två priser och Shadow of the Erdtree blev årets expansion.

Alla vinnare på Golden Joystick-galan

  • Best Audio Design - Astro Bot

  • Best Soundtrack - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

  • Best Storytelling - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

  • Best Multiplayer Game - Helldivers 2

  • Best Visual Design - Black Myth: Wukong

  • Best Indie Game - Balatro

  • Best Indie Game (Self-published) - Another Crab's Treasure

  • Studio of the Year - Team Asobi (Astro Bot)

  • Best Lead Performer - Cody Christian (Cloud, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth)

  • Best Supporting Performer - Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth)

  • Breakthrough Award (Critics Choice) - Balatro

  • Still Playing Award (Console & PC) - Minecraft

  • Still Playing Award (Mobile) - Honkai: Star Rail

  • PC Game of the Year - Satisfactory

  • Console Game of the Year - Helldivers 2

  • Most Wanted Game - GTA 6

  • Critics' Choice Award - Helldivers 2

  • Best Game Expansion - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck OLED

  • Best Early Access Game - Lethal Company

  • Best Game Trailer - Helldivers 2

  • Streamers' Choice Award - Chained Together

  • Best Game Adaptation - Fallout

  • Ultimate Game of the Year - Black Myth Wukong