Grand Theft Auto VI släpps inte förrän nästa höst, men utmärkelser vinner det redan. Under Golden Joystick Awards utsågs spelet till det mest efterlängtade och känslan är att det inte är sista gången det händer. Rockstars David Manley tog emot priset. I tacktalet var han sparsam med konkreta nyheter men teasar att Rockstar arbetar på "häpnadsväckande saker".
Det är en ära att få stå här uppe och ta emot detta pris å allas vägnar. Jag önskar att fler av oss kunde vara här. Tack så mycket allihopa, och ja, det kommer mer framöver.
Retstickor! Gissningsvis får GTA VI ta emot samma pris under Game Awards i december.
Tyngsta priset – "Ultimate Game of the Year" – under Golden Joystick Awards gick till Black Myth Wukong. Det fick totalt två priser. Helldivers 2 och Final Fantasy VII Rebirth vann dock fler priser; fyra var. Astro Bot vann två priser och Shadow of the Erdtree blev årets expansion.
Alla vinnare på Golden Joystick-galan
Best Audio Design - Astro Bot
Best Soundtrack - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
Best Storytelling - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
Best Multiplayer Game - Helldivers 2
Best Visual Design - Black Myth: Wukong
Best Indie Game - Balatro
Best Indie Game (Self-published) - Another Crab's Treasure
Studio of the Year - Team Asobi (Astro Bot)
Best Lead Performer - Cody Christian (Cloud, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth)
Best Supporting Performer - Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth)
Breakthrough Award (Critics Choice) - Balatro
Still Playing Award (Console & PC) - Minecraft
Still Playing Award (Mobile) - Honkai: Star Rail
PC Game of the Year - Satisfactory
Console Game of the Year - Helldivers 2
Most Wanted Game - GTA 6
Critics' Choice Award - Helldivers 2
Best Game Expansion - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck OLED
Best Early Access Game - Lethal Company
Best Game Trailer - Helldivers 2
Streamers' Choice Award - Chained Together
Best Game Adaptation - Fallout
Ultimate Game of the Year - Black Myth Wukong