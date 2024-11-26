Saber Interactives köttiga Warhammer 40 K: Space Marine 2 går som tåget och har nu nått hela 5 miljoner sålda exemplar. Passande nog så firar utvecklarna med att avslöja den kommande 5.0 uppdateringen.
Uppdateringen kommer lägga till en ny operation och Dark Angels Chapter Paketet med massa fina prylar. Tre nya vapen kommer också läggas till vapenförrådet, Auto Bolt Rifle, Plasma pistol, Power sword och Bulwark-klassen får även en specifik Dark Angels Storm Shield.
Om den nya Obelisk operationen säger utvecklarna så här:
"You'll be sent to Demerium and your mission is to rotate a replica of the obelisk to disrupt the flow of energy protecting the Aurora device. This operation takes place in parallel to the final events of the campaign,"
"To reach the console control of the obelisk, you'll have to make it through a tomb plunged into darkness. To make your progression even tougher, the Chaos forces see a new addition to their roster: the Tzaangor Enlightened, a new Majoris enemy! They will now appear in every PvE Operation with Chaos."
Ett datum för uppdateringen är ännu oklar, men det viskas om första halvan av december.