Förutom en plats för trailers och tillkännagivanden är ju The Game Awards en prisgala för spel. Knappa 30 utmärkelser delades ut under nattens event, och det tyngsta priset – Game of the year – plockades hem av PS5-plattformaren Astro Bot.
Med totalt fyra priser blev Astro Bot också galans mesta vinnare. Rollspelet Metaphor: Refantazio och poker med extra allt-liret Balatro knep tre utmärkelser vardera, och svenska Helldivers 2 kan stolt konstatera att det vann två (Best ongoing game, Best multiplayer). Däremot gick Massives Star Wars Outlaws lottlöst från galan.
Nedan har du alla vinnare (i fet stil) och alla nomineringar. Men först: FZ korar årets spel i kväll. Vi kör uppesittarkväll från klockan 19 och framåt – varmt välkommen att vara med oss!
Vinnare Game Awards 2024
Game of the Year
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metapahor: ReFantazio
Best Ongoing Game
Helldivers 2
Destiny 2
Diablo 4
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Best Art Direction
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Neva
Best Mobile Game
Balatro
AFK Journey
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Pokémon TCG Pocket
Best Narrative
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinte Wealth
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Best Score & Music
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Astro Bot
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
Best Audio
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Silent Hill 2
Best Adaptation
Fallout
Arcane
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Multiplayer
Helldivers 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Best Independent Game
Balatro
Animal Well
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50
Debut Indie Game
Balatro
Animal Well
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire
Most Anticipated Game
Grand Theft Auto 6
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Role-Playing Game
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Games for Impact
Neva
Closer the Distance
Indika
Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Content Creator
CaseOh
Illojuan
Techno Gamers
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora
Best Action/Adventure
Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best Action
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Stellar Blade
Best Fighting
Tekken 8
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
Multiversus
Innovation in Accessibility
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo 4
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Star Wars Outlaws
Best Community Support
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
No Man’s Sky
Best Family Game
Astro Bot
Princess Peach Showtime
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Frostpunk 2
Age of Mythology Retold
Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
EA Sports FC25
F1 24
NBA 2K25
Topspin 2K25
WWE 2K24
Best VR/AR Game
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Arizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Metal: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
Best Esports Game
League of Legends
Counter Strike
Dota 2
Mobile Legends Bang Bang
Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
Faker
33
AleksiB
Chovy
Zywoo
Zmjjkk
Best Esports Team
T1, League of Legends
Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends
Gen.G, League of Legends
Navi, Counterstrike
Team Liquid, Dota 2