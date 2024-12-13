Förutom en plats för trailers och tillkännagivanden är ju The Game Awards en prisgala för spel. Knappa 30 utmärkelser delades ut under nattens event, och det tyngsta priset – Game of the year – plockades hem av PS5-plattformaren Astro Bot.

Med totalt fyra priser blev Astro Bot också galans mesta vinnare. Rollspelet Metaphor: Refantazio och poker med extra allt-liret Balatro knep tre utmärkelser vardera, och svenska Helldivers 2 kan stolt konstatera att det vann två (Best ongoing game, Best multiplayer). Däremot gick Massives Star Wars Outlaws lottlöst från galan.

Nedan har du alla vinnare (i fet stil) och alla nomineringar. Men först: FZ korar årets spel i kväll. Vi kör uppesittarkväll från klockan 19 och framåt – varmt välkommen att vara med oss!

Vinnare Game Awards 2024

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot

  • Balatro

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot

  • Balatro

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Metapahor: ReFantazio

Best Ongoing Game

  • Helldivers 2

  • Destiny 2

  • Diablo 4

  • Final Fantasy 14

  • Fortnite

Best Art Direction

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Astro Bot

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Neva

Best Mobile Game

  • Balatro

  • AFK Journey

  • Wuthering Waves

  • Zenless Zone Zero

  • Pokémon TCG Pocket

Best Narrative

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Like a Dragon: Infinte Wealth

  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

  • Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

  • Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws

  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Best Score & Music

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Astro Bot

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Silent Hill 2

  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio

  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

  • Astro Bot

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Silent Hill 2

Best Adaptation

  • Fallout

  • Arcane

  • Knuckles

  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza

  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Multiplayer

  • Helldivers 2

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • Tekken 8

Best Independent Game

  • Balatro

  • Animal Well

  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

  • Neva

  • UFO 50

Debut Indie Game

  • Balatro

  • Animal Well

  • Manor Lords

  • Pacific Drive

  • The Plucky Squire

Most Anticipated Game

  • Grand Theft Auto 6

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

  • Ghost of Yotei

  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2

  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Games for Impact

  • Neva

  • Closer the Distance

  • Indika

  • Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Content Creator

  • CaseOh

  • Illojuan

  • Techno Gamers

  • TypicalGamer

  • Usada Pekora

Best Action/Adventure

  • Astro Bot

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • Silent Hill 2

  • Star Wars Outlaws

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Action

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Helldivers 2

  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

  • Stellar Blade

Best Fighting

  • Tekken 8

  • Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising

  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection

  • Multiversus

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Diablo 4

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard

  • Star Wars Outlaws

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3

  • Final Fantasy 14

  • Fortnite

  • Helldivers 2

  • No Man’s Sky

Best Family Game

  • Astro Bot

  • Princess Peach Showtime

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Frostpunk 2

  • Age of Mythology Retold

  • Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess

  • Manor Lords

  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC25

  • F1 24

  • NBA 2K25

  • Topspin 2K25

  • WWE 2K24

Best VR/AR Game

  • Batman: Arkham Shadow

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2

  • Metal: Hellsinger VR

  • Metro Awakening

Best Esports Game

  • League of Legends

  • Counter Strike

  • Dota 2

  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang

  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Faker

  • 33

  • AleksiB

  • Chovy

  • Zywoo

  • Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team

  • T1, League of Legends

  • Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends

  • Gen.G, League of Legends

  • Navi, Counterstrike

  • Team Liquid, Dota 2