Förutom en plats för trailers och tillkännagivanden är ju The Game Awards en prisgala för spel. Knappa 30 utmärkelser delades ut under nattens event, och det tyngsta priset – Game of the year – plockades hem av PS5-plattformaren Astro Bot.

Med totalt fyra priser blev Astro Bot också galans mesta vinnare. Rollspelet Metaphor: Refantazio och poker med extra allt-liret Balatro knep tre utmärkelser vardera, och svenska Helldivers 2 kan stolt konstatera att det vann två (Best ongoing game, Best multiplayer). Däremot gick Massives Star Wars Outlaws lottlöst från galan.

Nedan har du alla vinnare (i fet stil) och alla nomineringar. Men först: FZ korar årets spel i kväll. Vi kör uppesittarkväll från klockan 19 och framåt – varmt välkommen att vara med oss!