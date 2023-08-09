Bornless - spännande kommande free-to-play FPS med skräcktema

Yo! Länge sen jag postade nåt här men då liret jag hjälpt bygga upp communityn för fått ut en cool ny trailer och officiella sidor på Steam och Epic var det dags att skriva något!

Tänker att jag kan pastea infon från Steam:

Welcome to The Bornless, an action horror FPS. Face off against other players, summon demons, and build factions in a Lovecraftian world. Use Black Magic, acquire powerful weapons, upgrade your Safehouse, and strategize to survive.

Horror FPS

The Bornless is an FPS action shooter packed with a variety of gameplay modes. Dive into last-man-standing co-op gameplay or try the thrilling demon versus disciple mode, all within a terror-filled world. Players pair up and form teams, conjure demons to aid in combat, and utilize strategic planning and resource management to survive. Whether you choose an aggressive playstyle or prefer a more cautious approach, the choice is yours.

Build Your Faction

Join or create a Faction to seize control of territories on a global campaign. Build and upgrade Safehouses, utilize base-building tools, and join seasonal competitive tournaments. Collaborate with your Faction to grow your Safehouse, enjoy mini-games, and engage in Faction quests.

Master Your Abilities

Pick from different Black Magick like Corvus Eye, that allows you to see through objects. Also, use smoke grenades wisely to gain an advantage over your enemies.

If you enjoy quick-reaction FPS combat, you might like the Orobas Gamemode. This unique PvPvE challenge sets duos against each other in a strategic, last-man-standing showdown. In this mode, each team has the opportunity to summon Orobas, a fearsome wendigo.

Collect and Upgrade Weapons

By engaging in a variety of challenges and scenarios, you gain the opportunity to amass various resources. These can be used to personalize your weapons and decorate and upgrade your Safehouse, helping you stand out from the crowd. Give a new look to your arsenal and go to war with other Factions on a global stage.

Are you ready to begin? Speak the words…

Thee I invoke… The Bornless One.

Key Features

- Engaging gameplay in a horror FPS action shooter, featuring elimination-based matches, co-op gameplay, and much more.

- Set in the strange and Lovecraftian Bornless universe, with complex lore based on the real-world book of sorcery, the Lemegeton.

- Resource management with various materials, used for summoning demons, upgrading your Safehouse, and customizing your experience

- Diverse skill system, invocation (level reset), and battle looting mechanics that add depth to the gameplay experience.

- Factions with Safehouses, base-building tools, and opportunities to participate in competitive tournaments.

- Seasonal content with prize pools to keep players challenged.

- A variety of Black Magick abilities, utilities, and weapons to choose from and master, ensuring a diverse range of tools to eliminate your opponents with.

Ny trailer sen igår:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpQOvVPyaKw

Det har gått bra med den här trailerpushen och har fått lite cool respons i form av exempelvis:

Destructoid:

https://www.destructoid.com/the-bornless-may-be-the-lovecraft...

VentureBeat:

https://venturebeat.com/games/the-bornless-opens-a-new-fronti...

MathChief11:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9e4sV9VFKKU&feature=youtu.be

Det vore superschysst för er som lirar via Steam att hoppa in och wishlista, eller om du hellre lirar via Epic finns det på wishlist där också!

Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2411280/The_Bornless/

Epic:

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/the-bornless-6671a5

Om ni har några frågor om spelet är det bara att hojta till. Älskade att jobba med det och teamet är ett underbart globalt gäng. Om FZ med community vill testa att lira spelet under nån kommande testperiod kan jag fixa det.

Alltså, det var svårt att välja om jag skulle posta här eller i allmänt spelsnack då det är allmänt snack om ett kommande spel. Men i och med att jag jobbade med spelet för några månader sen kändes det mest rättvist att lägga det här. Slutade sista juni, för full transparens för att återgå till psykologi och sociologi-fältet!