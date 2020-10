Highlights

Do you hate long load times? We hate long load times. Our engineers changed how the game loads levels, reducing load times by up to 60% on PC and 25% on console.

As one example, on our PC test hardware a 38 second load time was reduced to 13 seconds.

Fixed an issue where combat could become unresponsive with use of the Chain Ambush Perk for sniper rifles.

Resolved several progression blocking issues in Yuma County Speedway.

Enemies are now much less invisible after use of Precision Strike.