Som väntat får Playerunknown's Battlegrounds eller, som exakt alla säger, PUBG stöd för 60 fps till PS4 Pro och Xbox One X. När eller om "framerate priority"-läget kommer till baskonsolerna återstår att se. Klart är i alla fall att PUBG stöder bakåtkompatibilitet på både PS5 och Xbox Series X, och här gäller även 60 fps. Något iögonfallande blir det dock 30 fps som gäller för Series S.
Via officiella sajten förklarar man det med att Series S-versionen bygger på Xbox One S-spelet.
The Xbox Series S will leverage the Xbox One S game build, which runs at 30 FPS. We are working to provide an option to raise the framerate cap on Xbox One S and Xbox Series S consoles in the future.
För PS4 Pro- och Xbox One X-spelarna är det 29 oktober som gäller för framerate-läget. För Series X och PS5 ringar vi in respektive datum för konsolerna: 10 och 19 november. Förutom crossplay mellan konsolerna stöder PUBG cross-generation, och teamet är nöjda med nextgen-PUBG.
After rigorous testing, we're pleased to say that the game performance is extremely smooth and stable, with faster loading and little to no frame drops thanks to the power of next-gen