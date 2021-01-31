Google Stadia fick ett oväntat uppsving innan jul tack vare Cyberpunk 2077. Deras kampanj, där man fick en Chromecast Ultra och gamepad om man förbokade titeln, visade sig bli en lyckoträff när spelet fick stora problem på last-gen. Det gav nog Google en tankeställare och nu väljer man att stänga sina egna studios som skulle leverera exklusiva spel till plattformen.
Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially. Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games.
Detta innebär i praktiken att Jade Raymonds, som anställdes 2019 för att överse de interna projekten, står utan ett konkret uppdrag och hon har därför valt att lämna Google i jakt på nästa anställning.