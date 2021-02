Journey through the Dark Portal once again in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic. Originally released in January 2007, The Burning Crusade summoned the heroes of Azeroth to the shattered and fel-scarred realm of Outland to stop an invasion of the demonic Burning Legion.

In 2021, Blizzard Entertainment's recreation of the first World of Warcraft expansion will give players from around the world a chance to return to Outland as it once was to relive an era of timeless adventure—or experience what awaits beyond the Dark Portal for the first time.