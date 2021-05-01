Så många Warhammer-spel, så lite tid! Vilken tur då att de flesta är rätt slätstrukna historier. Age of Sigmar är heller inte jättepopulärt i communityt, men kanske kan det här försöket med turordningsbaserad strategi bryta ny mark?
I Storm Ground möter vi tre fraktioner som slåss om äran – Stromcast, Nighthaunt och Maggotkin. De senare är precis vad de låter som. Du kan vrida och vända på dina trupper innan du kastar ut dem i strid, och väl där har du en “icke-linjär” kampanj att köra igenom, såväl som multiplayer-bataljer.
“Pick one of Storm Ground’s three factions - the stalwart Stormcast, the ghoulish Nighthaunt and the putrescent Maggotkin - and lead your highly-customisable force in this dynamic turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. In campaign mode, upgrade your army by collecting new heroes, units, wargear, skills, weapons and more. New units will allow you to build your army your way, choosing who to field with every new battle and customizing every facet of their equipment to match your playstyle.”
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground släpps till PC, Xbox One, Playstation S4 och Switch. Datumet är 27 maj.