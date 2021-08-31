Efter en lång filmserie med Milla Jovovich trycker Sony på omstartsknappen i november, när Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City har premiär. Nu får vi en första titt på ensemblen. Då filmen baseras på både originalet och Resident Evil 2 blir det inte oväntat rejält kändistätt.
Ovan får vi Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia) och Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), medan Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Richard Aiken (Chad Rook), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen) och Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell) trängs undertill. Bild två nedan är svår att missförstå för spelens fans.
Japp, Lisa Trevor ser ut ungefär som vi minns henne i Resident Evil-remaken. Johannes Roberts, manusförfattare och regissör, berättar för IGN att han gillar filmserien som föregick den här filmen, men tycker inte riktigt att den fångar det han personligen uppskattar hos spelen.
Av hans ord att döma är filmen mycket trogen spelförlagorna.
I wanted scares and atmosphere rather than full-on action. I think fans of the game felt the same—they wanted to see the iconic characters and locations and feel that the movie was more in line with the Resident Evil game world so that’s really why we chose to go in that direction. We worked hand-in-hand with Capcom on this movie... to the point that we actually got blueprints from them on the designs of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon police station in order to recreate them as perfectly as we could. We even have the exact artwork up on the mansion walls.
24 november får biopubliken i bland annat Tyskland vi se om hans ord har bäring.